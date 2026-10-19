Serious crime in Kamëz/ Two people shot dead, perpetrator arrested!

Serious crime in Kamëz/ Two people shot dead, perpetrator arrested!

On Monday, October 19, 2026, a double murder shocked the Kamëz area, where, according to police information, the incident reportedly occurred following a conflict in the Bathore area. The perpetrator has reportedly been arrested.

Të lidhura

None found

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the arrested suspect is Ngushellim Manzi, who is in a serious psychological condition and has provided no explanation.

Police and the investigative team are working to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 13:27

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