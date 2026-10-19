VIDEO/ Rama rewarded police officers; young woman tells officers at protest: You think it’s nice that you’ll receive 2 million lekë, but you’re poisoning us!

This Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama declared that every officer on the protest front would be rewarded with 2,500 thousand euros, while protesters did not hold back with their irony.

A young woman taking part in the protest said that the police liked the fact that they would receive a reward, but that they were poisoning young Albanians.

Të lidhura None found

Addressing them, she said they were suffocating protesters with tear gas, while telling them that they were behaving in an undignified manner.

Speaking loudly, the protester declared that she was not protesting only for herself, but also for the police officers’ children.

“You’re going to bring us down to zero. What are you going to do? Why don’t you speak, or are your masks not letting you? We are not throwing gas; you are poisoning us. You like that uniform; some of you are in plain clothes. You attack us like animals. You treat us like animals. We are human beings; we have families. We have families, most of whom work abroad for us. Shame on you. Do you have children or not? Who are you afraid of—me?! I am a woman. Take off your masks and join us. Shame on you. I am your age-mate; I am your sister. I am a woman, and today I am speaking for your children too. Shame on you,” the protester told the officers in blue uniforms.