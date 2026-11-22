Serious accident in Fier/ car goes off road and falls into irrigation canal, driver not found

In the Kallm area of Fier, on the road leading to the incinerator, a “Volkswagen” vehicle went off the road and ended up in an irrigation canal.

Police sources indicate that the accident is suspected to have occurred during the night, when the driver lost control on a curve; the vehicle left the road and fell into the canal.

Të lidhura None found

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this incident, only material damage.

Police are at the scene and are working to identify the driver of the vehicle, as well as to fully clarify the circumstances and causes of the accident. The driver of the vehicle has not been found, and it is suspected that they may have abandoned the car.