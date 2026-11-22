Detention of lawyer Ulian Bajrami after debate with prosecutor, Tirana Court dismisses case against him: no criminal offense committed

The Tirana Court has dismissed the criminal case against lawyer Ulian Bajrami, who was detained after a clash in the courtroom in Elbasan with prosecutor Gjergji Ceka.

The court assessed that the lawyer did not commit a criminal offense.

Të lidhura None found

Lawyer Bajrami was detained on the initiative of the Judicial Police Officer on suspicion of intimidation and obstruction of the prosecutor, during a hearing where he had objected to the evidence presented by the prosecution.

At the time of the incident, Bajrami was the legal counsel for suspect Maksim Suçi.

The incident

On 17 October 2025, Ulian Bajrami was arrested in Elbasan after an argument with prosecutor Gjergji Ceka, during the hearing for the validation of the arrest and the imposition of security measures against 14 people detained at a bar, where Bajrami was defending his client Maksim Suçi.

In the published audio recording, the lawyer could be heard claiming that the evidence against his client was false, while adding that he would personally deal with the prosecutor and would file a lawsuit against him.

Lawyer: The prosecutor’s request for a security measure and arrest validation is based on several pieces of evidence; one of them shows that there is a false representation of data.

I will personally deal with the prosecutor and with the judicial police officers. I will file a criminal complaint.

Prosecutor: He will be arrested.

Judge: For the last time, threats do not work in the courtroom; it does not matter what you do outside this room. This kind of communication in the room with me as judge is not allowed. Focus on the defense or I will have you removed and appoint a lawyer ex officio. Final warning.