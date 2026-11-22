The departure of nine Somali citizens from their accommodation during an official visit to Kosovo and their absence from the return flight does not constitute an isolated case on the European continent.

Robert Bosch, former ambassador of the Netherlands to Kosovo, in a statement to “Bota sot,” stressed that such incidents occur from time to time in other democratic countries as well. According to him, the decision of individuals to seek asylum should not burden the host state with responsibility.

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“These situations appear from time to time in many democracies and are not our fault. People have the right to seek asylum, so there is no reason for concern,” Bosch said.

A similar event was recorded in Italy in May 2026, when three officials from the Gambia Immigration Department left during an official training program.

According to the Gambian media outlet “The Standard,” the individuals were Lamin Drammeh, Basirou L. Bojang, and Bambi Jah, who were part of a delegation of 20 officials from Gambian security institutions.

They had gone to Italy for a two-week training at the Italian Police Training Academy, where topics such as migration management, border security, and forged documents were covered.

The Gambia Immigration Department confirmed that the three officials had left before the end of the training. The institution announced that it had contacted Italian and European authorities to seek help in locating and returning them, and warned of disciplinary measures.

Another case was reported in Sweden in July 2026, after the end of the international youth football tournament, the Gothia Cup, in Gothenburg.

About 20 young footballers from Ethiopia, aged 14 to 17, together with some accompanying adults, left their accommodation without notifying the organizers. Swedish police confirmed that they had not returned to Ethiopia and that the departure appeared voluntary.

The Ethiopian Football Federation distanced itself from the group, clarifying that the team did not represent the country’s national team. Swedish police stated that there were no indications of human trafficking or other criminal activities, but their whereabouts remained unconfirmed in published reports.

In Geneva, in June 2025, claims emerged that some members of a Somali delegation attending the International Labour Conference had abandoned their official engagements to seek asylum in Europe.

These claims were dismissed by the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated on June 18 that all members of the delegation had returned to the country. That same day, the media outlet “Somali Stream,” after an investigation, reported that it had found no credible evidence for the claims that delegation members had sought asylum.

In the Kosovo case, the official Somali delegation had arrived on October 25, 2026. According to the verbal note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, the nine people left their accommodation at the “Dua Village” complex on October 27, around 7:10 p.m., without notifying the authorities responsible for escorting the delegation.

Their absence was noticed the next day, during the preparation of transport to Pristina International Airport. The two leaders of the delegation returned to Somalia, while the other nine members did not show up for the scheduled flight.

Through a verbal note dated October 30, with reference number 4868-561/26, Kosovo’s institutions requested the cooperation of Somali authorities to clarify the whereabouts and safety of the nine people. The diplomatic communication stated that there was no confirmed information on whether they were still in Kosovo or had left the country’s territory.

Somali media have raised suspicions about possible irregularities in the selection of delegation members, and have published claims of payments in exchange for inclusion in the trip, but these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Robert Bosch’s statement places the Kosovo case in a broader European context, where other cases of departure of delegation members or organized groups during official trips and international activities have also been reported.

While the right to seek asylum is guaranteed, this does not imply that in this specific case it has been confirmed that the nine Somali citizens have submitted such requests. Their whereabouts and status remain issues for which the authorities have not yet provided public clarifications.