Three political entities in Kosovo held separate activities with the diaspora on the same day. The chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, was in Brussels to meet with compatriots, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo established a coordinating mechanism for its diaspora structures in the German city of Fulda, while Prime Minister Albin Kurti received representatives of the organization GERMIN, which works with the Albanian community abroad.

In the Belgian capital, Abdixhiku attended the so-called Lama Dinner, organized by the LDK branch for the Benelux countries. Through a Facebook post, he stressed that an important part of Kosovo’s history was written by emigrants, who built their lives far from the homeland but engaged for it more than was their due. He thanked them for the trust shown and noted that through such events Albanian tradition is preserved and passed on even in the cities where they live.

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Meanwhile, representatives of the Alliance’s branches and sub-branches from several European Union states gathered in Fulda. Present at this meeting were Avni Arifi and deputy chairpersons Time Kadrijaj and Smajl Latifi. The participants adopted by consensus the creation of a body with a consultative and coordinating function, which aims to improve cooperation among branches and increase communication with the party’s central headquarters in Kosovo. According to the party’s statement, this body will also play a role in preparing electoral processes. Sokol Mehmetaj was elected secretary of this mechanism, while its membership also includes Ukë Blakaj and Selim Hoti for Germany, Isa Zeqiraj for Switzerland, Afrim Hasani for Austria, Astrit Kuçi for France, Muhamet Belaj for Belgium and Altin Berisha for Italy.

On the other side, Prime Minister Kurti held a meeting with members of GERMIN’s Board, specifically Anila Hyka, Avni Mustafa and Yll Zagragja, as well as co-executive directors Lirim Krasniqi and Sihana Bejtullahu. During the conversation, the need for broader inclusion of the diaspora in the country’s public, institutional and social life was addressed. The learning of the Albanian language outside Kosovo and the transmission of language and identity to younger generations were also discussed. On the agenda were also the OriginAL program, the fifth edition of the “Diaspora Flet” conference and the “House of Diaspora” project.

The three events had different characters: a festive evening with emigrants, an organizational decision within a party, and a discussion on government programs. However, in none of the official announcements distributed about these meetings was any concrete proposal mentioned regarding the right to vote for the diaspora or its representation in Kosovo’s institutions.