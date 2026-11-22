Rama reacts after statement on Bulgarians: we will not become an obstacle for Skopje on the road to the EU

During today’s visit to Qafë Thanë, Prime Minister Edi Rama addressed the statement made a few days ago, which called for the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia.

He described the question as a provocation that stirs up issues that do not actually hold up.

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“What is interesting is that although we live separated by a border, we are alike in the way we ask questions and make provocations. You are touching on issues that do not exist. I gave a statement to a Bulgarian media outlet and said that Macedonia has the right to seek assurances on this point, because it is a country that even changed its own name to join the EU. Yes, Bulgarians should be part of the constitution, but neither I nor Albania can tell Macedonia how to act. Albania will not at any point become a slowdown or blockade for Macedonia’s EU membership,” Rama said.