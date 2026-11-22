At the Qafë Thanë border crossing, the integrated “One Stop Shop” system was promoted, with the participation of Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, and North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski.

Mickoski stressed that this initiative brings the two countries even closer, especially in strengthening and developing tourism.

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He said he was honored to be there that day alongside the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, and wished Albanian citizens a happy Alphabet Day. According to him, the establishment of the One Stop Shop system marks the start of a new cooperation between North Macedonia and Albania, which strengthens ties, enables the free movement of citizens, and boosts tourism development.

Meanwhile, Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, announced that the same system is expected to be implemented at other border crossings as well.

Rama added that this decision brings them closer and unites them more, as the new method reduces checks and puts into practice the “trust-verify” idea, toward a Europe without borders. He recalled that Albania and North Macedonia already have a joint project, such as Corridor 8, and that this system will continue to be implemented at other crossings too.