Traffic on state roads is proceeding without problems, with mostly dry roads and moderate traffic flow outside urban centers.

According to LAMM reports, no extended waits have been recorded at border crossings on the Macedonian side, either for entering or leaving the country.

Të lidhura None found

LAMM reminds that as of November 15, drivers are legally required to have winter equipment in their vehicles, regardless of current weather conditions. This requirement will remain in effect until March 15 of next year.