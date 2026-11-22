Homages for Arben Sejdiu on the anniversary of his fall, ceremony held at the Memorial Complex in Koshare

In honor of the life, work and contribution he gave to the homeland, the family and fellow fighters of veteran Arben Sejdiu have organized homages on the occasion of the anniversary of his fall.

The announcement made public by Fadil Hadergjonaj states that the homages will be held today, on 22 November 2026, near the grave of Arben Sejdiu at the Memorial Complex “Koshare”.

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The ceremony begins at 11:00. In the announcement, family members, friends, fellow fighters and all those who knew and valued Arben Sejdiu are invited to join this tribute.

“Glory to the life and work of Arben! Glory to the martyrs, respect to the war veterans!”, it is said in the published message.