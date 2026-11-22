Sonila Meço: Beyond the grief for Krasniqi, those responsible for the Special Court must be identified

Journalist Sonila Meço has reacted after footage emerged showing the former speaker of Kosovo’s Assembly, Jakup Krasniqi, being prevented from meeting his brother and sister in Kosovo without authorization from the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

In a lengthy post, Meço calls the situation painful, but stresses that beyond emotions, the political responsibility for creating the Special Court must also be analyzed.

Të lidhura None found

She recalls that the Specialist Chambers were voted by the Kosovo Assembly in 2015 and criticizes politicians who supported this model of justice without, according to her, securing sufficient guarantees before its approval.

Meço also criticizes the justice reform in Albania, mentioning the responsibility of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the Constitutional Court, as well as prosecutors and judges.

She calls the sight of Krasniqi, who cannot meet his brother and sister in Kosovo, cruel. According to her, those sad scenes full of bitter irony show that one of the leaders of the war for Kosovo’s liberation today, in a free Kosovo, faces an invisible border within it. This border, she stresses, is not a state border and has no soldiers or barbed wire.

Meço adds that these images are the consequence of a decision by a Kosovo court based outside Kosovo, which was approved in 2015 by the Kosovo Assembly and is composed of international judges. For a hug, she writes, permission must be obtained in The Hague.

According to the journalist, the sadness caused by a physical distance between siblings equal to a building in The Hague is the pain of consequence. She warns that one cannot get out of this dark furrow of weakness without analyzing the cause.

Speaking about the risk of focusing on consequences, Meço says that they move us so strongly that they spare us the effort of understanding the causes. The consequence produces revolt, indignation, a collective sigh and unites us in pain, while the cause demands responsibility and the identification of decisions, authors and the interests that dictate them.

She emphasizes that energy must not be exhausted only by what shocks today, leaving untouched the mechanism that may shock again tomorrow. Otherwise, according to her, the exhausting ritual of condemning injustices will continue without ever touching the power that made them possible.

Meço sees fate as a shared bed for Kosovo and Albania and stresses that the negotiation of sovereignty for both countries has brought severe consequences to their justice systems.

According to her, with tribal ease, the temptation of power, lack of vision and statesmanship, decisions were signed for short-term concessions, without understanding that with them the responsibility and the fate of society to live with long-term consequences were signed.

The journalist raises the question of how Kosovo managed to create through the vote of its own institutions a court of Kosovo law with international personnel and a seat outside its territory, whose decisions today seem so distant from social sensitivity.

She recalls that the Specialist Chambers were voted by the Kosovo Assembly in 2015 as an extraordinary architecture of justice, and that one can discuss how real the freedom of choice was in those circumstances, but precisely for that reason more political responsibility and guarantees should have been secured before signing.

For Meço, it is not enough to curse The Hague whenever a restriction raises doubts about proportionality. She demands that attention be given to the people who voted for the model, defended it politically, kept silent about the risks and today appear shaken by the consequences of a system they once supported as a historical necessity for narrow power interests. However, she clarifies that political responsibility does not exclude the responsibility of judges for their decisions, especially international ones.

When the debate heats up in Albania, Meço says courage is needed to look beyond the pain of that white-haired head and the weary spirit of Krasniqi. According to her, one cannot engage in pathos with resentment and moral protest against the shame of The Hague, without analyzing what she calls a justice massacre that has bent Albanian society.

Turning to Albania, the journalist criticizes the justice reform, which she says Edi Rama has used for years as political capital. According to her, this reform has produced frightening damage in pre-trial detention, proportionality, trial standards, inaction and accountability.

She also mentions a regulation approved by the Constitutional Court that allows ONM observers to be present even in the deliberation chamber for re-evaluation cases. This, according to Meço, happened after the system was destroyed by a failed vetting process. She raises the question of what independence means if even the formation of the convictions of justice officials takes place under international observation and patronage, which, according to her, is subject to the interests of power and its lobbying.

According to the journalist, anyone who speaks today about Krasniqi’s sadness from platforms in Albania must also analyze the responsibilities of Rama for the reform he seized and promoted, of the Constitutional Court for the regulation it approved, and of prosecutors and judges for the decisions they make or do not make. None of these responsibilities, she emphasizes, cancels out the other.

Meço concludes that sovereignty cannot be pulled out of a chest like a cloak whenever an image refresh with patriotic bubbles is needed. Sovereignty, according to her, is the ability to build institutions that guarantee justice, to control them through constitutional mechanisms and to demand accountability without infringing their independence.

Indignation over Krasniqi’s spiritual and family pain, she writes at the end, necessarily requires going to the causes all the way. She closes with an appeal to the authors and supporters of these decisions, who even after centuries have not learned that laws should be made by those who do not know whether tomorrow they will be “masters or slaves.”