At a press conference, the chairwoman of the National Student Organization, Angela Vasilevska, stressed that students are demanding an immediate increase in subsidized meal funds, rather than having this happen at the start of the next academic year, a period for which the government is planning a new model.

The National Student Organization has announced that, out of about 7,000 students who responded to an online survey regarding the new model of subsidized student meal vouchers, 97 percent support increasing the amount to 4,500 denars per month, or about 180 denars per day, regardless of which model is implemented. Likewise, 79.5 percent preferred the existing payment card model.

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According to Vasilevska, the recent public debate has focused on the new systemic solution, while neglecting what students are entitled to by law and what matters most to them: that the current daily amount of 140 denars should be increased to about 180 denars, in line with the inflation rate.

Vasilevska stated that the Law on Subsidizing Student Meals has not been respected for three years and called on the state to start implementing the law it set itself, according to which the amount should increase every year in line with inflation after the end of each fiscal year. She added that she is now in her fourth year of studies and that so far the meal allowance has increased only once, when she was in her first year. Students, according to her, have been hungry and abandoned for three years, which is why an immediate increase in the meal amount is being demanded, because with 140 denars one cannot even get a single meal in faculty cafeterias.

Regarding the privileges announced under the new model, she pointed out that many hospitality establishments, restaurants, bakeries and companies already offer discounts, so this is an already familiar practice, not a new measure. As for the planned introduction of the model from October 2027, she called it stalling, which will bring another year of rising prices for students.

The survey results and student demands will be submitted today to the Ministry of Education and Science. As Vasilevska announced, students will wait two weeks: in the first week their demands will be reviewed, while the remaining seven days will be used to receive a response. If the demands are not met, she warned that students will take to the streets in protest.