Saimir Korreshi in Parliament: Hey Pelesh, do you hear from your left ear? You are bringing back dictatorship with the public assembly law!

Democratic Party MP Saimir Korreshi criticized Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi and the majority in parliament, accusing him of double standards in running parliamentary sessions.

Korreshi mocked Peleshi, asking whether he could hear from his left ear, because, according to him, he had not reacted to the offensive language that he claims was used by the head of the Socialist Party parliamentary group, Taulant Balla.

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During his speech, the Democratic MP also opposed the draft law on public assemblies, warning that, in his view, the proposed changes endanger citizens’ fundamental freedoms and could bring back dictatorship-era practices.

He accused the majority of trying to legitimize the use of force against protesters, citing rubber batons, tear gas and firearms pointed at them.

“I will ask a sincere question. Do you hear from your left ear? Do you hear from the left? I say this because, if we allow insults and offenses here, we will return to barbershops and straight razors. It has happened several times that insults and offenses come from the left. It is unbecoming for the head of the Socialist Party group to insult, and you pretend not to hear.

We have the razor with us too. He said he would hurl at us things that are not said about our party. What would he hurl at your party…

On the draft law on public assemblies, you cannot allow dictatorship to return through that inhuman act. You cannot legalize rubber batons, the beating of protesters from morning to night, tear gas of unknown origin and expiry date, and the rifles you have pointed at protesters.

A normative act cannot go against fundamental human freedoms,” he said.