Expelled from the SP group, Elisa Spiropali moved to the back of Parliament hall, positioned on the opposition side

Former Speaker of Parliament and former Foreign Minister, Elisa Spiropali, has been moved to the back of the Parliament hall, to the side where opposition MPs sit.

This change in her positioning in the Assembly hall comes after her expulsion from the Parliamentary Group of the Socialist Party.

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Spiropali, who until now has been part of the majority’s parliamentary group, is now positioned in another part of the hall, far from the seats where socialist MPs sit.

We recall that Spiropali was expelled from the SP forums during the Assembly held in Gjiri i Lalzit, while two days ago she was expelled from the parliamentary group, a decision announced by group chairman Taulant Balla.