North Macedonia is the first country in the Western Balkans to have finalized technical talks with the European Commission to join the European “Roaming like at home” system, the Minister of Digital Transformation, Stefan Andonovski, announced today during the conference “Industry and Environment: Profit is not the only goal”, organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

The ministry announced that Andonovski noted that the latest discussions between the negotiating teams of Macedonia and the European Commission confirmed that all outstanding points regarding the draft agreement have now been harmonized.

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“This has a very tangible impact for citizens. When they travel to the European Union, they will be able to call home, send messages or browse mobile internet under the terms of their domestic subscriptions. The text of the agreement has been agreed with the European Commission and we, as the first country in the region, have completed the technical phase. We are now one step closer to citizens enjoying this convenience during every trip in the EU,” said Andonovski.

At the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which was held on 25 November in Brussels, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stressed that Macedonia was the first in the region to close the technical part of the process.

He expressed confidence that Macedonian citizens will very soon be able to use mobile services in EU member states at domestic tariffs, without additional roaming charges.