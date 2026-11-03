Sejdiu on the Diana Kastrati case: More than 15 years waiting for justice, family deserves a dignified conclusion

Lawyer Korab Sejdiu has reacted after the Prosecution filed an indictment against the suspect in the murder of Diana Kastrati, an incident that occurred more than 15 years ago.

In a Facebook post, he described the indictment as an important step toward justice. However, Sejdiu expressed concern that, even after all this time, the proceedings will be conducted in the absence of the accused.

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Sejdiu recalled that he legally represented the Kastrati family in its case before the Constitutional Court, where, among other things, a violation of the right to life was established. According to him, the family has made extraordinary efforts to seek justice, dignity and accountability from the institutions.

The full post:

The Diana Kastrati case: 15 years waiting for justice

More than 15 years have passed since the tragic murder of Diana Kastrati. The Prosecution has finally filed an indictment against the suspect in her murder, but this was done in his absence.

I represented the Kastrati family in its legal battle before the Constitutional Court. There, among other things, a violation of the right to life was established. During that battle, I saw firsthand how hard this family had fought for justice, dignity and institutional accountability.

For the Kastrati family, this event remains an open wound. The indictment constitutes an important step, but conducting the proceedings in the absence of the accused, even after 15 years, raises the question of whether our institutions have done everything they could to bring him to justice.

Not even justice that comes late can bring Diana back. Nevertheless, her family deserves at least a full and effective process and a dignified conclusion to this long battle.

Diana, her family’s pain and the responsibility institutions have to protect life must not be forgotten.