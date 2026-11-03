German-Kosovar delegation visits Kosovo to discuss investment, technology and economic ties

Erhard Bühler, president of the German-Kosovar Economic Forum (DDKG), and its secretary-general, Gazmend Rushiti, were in Kosovo from October 27 to 29. The visit aimed to strengthen economic and institutional ties between Kosovo and Germany.

A report published by the DDKG said the delegation held meetings with representatives of institutions, diplomatic missions and businesses. Discussions focused on investment, economic partnerships and Kosovo’s participation in European mechanisms.

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The delegation also included representatives of the Ostwürttemberg Chamber of Industry and Commerce, among them chief executive Thilo Rentschler and vice-president Bernd Richter. They met with Mimoza Kusari-Lila, minister of industry, entrepreneurship, trade and innovation; German Ambassador to Kosovo Rainer Rudolph; and Prizren Mayor Shaqir Totaj.

The meeting with Minister Kusari-Lila addressed the free trade agreement between Kosovo and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), signed on January 22, 2025. According to the report, it entered into force on September 1, 2026, for Iceland and Norway, and on October 1 for Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

In addition to goods, the agreement covers services, intellectual property, competition and sustainable development. The DDKG says its implementation could open up new opportunities for Kosovo businesses and encourage cross-border supply chains.

Another topic was Kosovo’s membership in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). The report describes parliament’s approval, on October 15, 2026, of amendments to the law on preventing money laundering and combating terrorism as meeting an important legal requirement for the process.

SEPA payments, however, have not yet begun operationally or technically. The document says that, following the law’s entry into force, additional secondary legislation must be adopted, a formal application must be submitted, and banks must adapt their technology systems. According to the expectations cited in the report, formal acceptance and a phased implementation could take place during 2027.

The delegation also discussed extending Europe’s roaming system to Kosovo. On June 4, 2026, the Council of the European Union had authorized the start of negotiations on the issue with Western Balkan countries. The aim is for people to use mobile phone services in the EU at domestic rates.

The report explains that the process is still ongoing and that no date has yet been set for the general abolition of roaming charges between Kosovo and EU countries. Under the European roadmap, full alignment of rates is envisaged by 2028 at the latest.

Technology and energy were also among the topics discussed. At the meeting with Ambassador Rainer Rudolph, the need for more dynamic economic cooperation was highlighted. According to the document, the ambassador supported a proposal to hold the German-Kosovar Economic Forum every two years, rather than once every three years as has been the practice so far.

The report also recommends more frequent meetings focused on information technology and digitalization, the defense industry, and renewable energy. It describes cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation as important for German investment and for aligning Kosovo’s legislation with European law.

To learn about production capabilities and opportunities for cooperation, the delegation visited FRUTEX and KOSHI GROUP. The report highlights KOSHI GROUP’s production of precision parts made from carbon fiber and other composite materials for the automotive industry, including the luxury and sports car market.

According to the report, KOSHI GROUP also makes high-performance boats and carbon-fiber yachts. The company was also praised for its work in research, development and innovation.

The delegation also visited Tech Park Prishtina in Lower Bernica, where it was welcomed by representatives of ARQUAIL. The document says the park covers 4,000 square meters and was established through a €1.2 million investment by the Ministry of Economy. It provides space for more than 60 businesses and startups, as well as around 300 skilled jobs.

In Prizren, the delegation met with Mayor Shaqir Totaj and visited the UBT University branch in the city.

In conclusion, the DDKG says the visit expanded the network of contacts between businesses and institutions in Kosovo and Germany. According to the report, the key challenge now is to turn these contacts into long-term partnerships, concrete initiatives and new opportunities for cooperation between enterprises in both countries.