SDSM accuses Slaveski of protecting criminal funds, calls for prosecutors to act

National Bank Governor Trajko Slaveski was accused today by SDSM of making decisions aimed at protecting criminal funds. The party called on the Prosecutor’s Office to take action.

According to SDSM, although Slaveski assures citizens that the situation at Alta Banka is under control, they are unable to access their funds. The party says the bank’s branches are not operating and citizens spend hours waiting at ATMs, while companies make money transfers without any obstacles.

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SDSM asks why the governor has not disclosed how much money Vučić has transferred to Macedonia and whether those funds have remained in the country or were subsequently sent to Moscow. According to the party, now that they have taken control, they can no longer claim to be unaware.

The party also wants to know why the information is being kept secret and whether Mickoski and other members of what SDSM describes as a mafia hold accounts at Alta Banka. Its statement notes that people linked to the bank have already been detained in Serbia and criminal charges have been brought against them.

SDSM claims that the volume of transfers continues to be kept secret in the country, while the bank is portrayed as being in excellent condition. The party asks why, if that is true, citizens cannot withdraw their savings.

In SDSM’s assessment, the measures Slaveski is introducing serve to safeguard criminal funds rather than protect citizens’ savings and funds, particularly those of pensioners with accounts at Alta Banka.

The party describes this as protecting criminals’ capital at the expense of citizens, whose deposits, it says, have been seized.