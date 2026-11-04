SDSM accuses Mickoski and Slaveski over Alta Bank’s entry into Macedonia

SDSM holds Hristijan Mickoski and Trajko Slaveski fully responsible for Alta Bank. The party says they brought Vučić’s bank to Macedonia, and that it is now bankrupt.

The party says people in Macedonia are unable to access their money and savings. According to SDSM, they have been left without funds for food, bills, medicine and other living expenses. The bank’s branches are not operating, while queues at ATMs stretch for hours. Only companies, it says, were allowed to transfer money freely.

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SDSM claims that Mickoski’s government paved the way for Alta Bank to enter Macedonia and that Governor Slaveski approved its acquisition of Stopanska Banka Bitola. The party recalls that it warned about suspicious capital 11 months ago.

According to SDSM, Slaveski assured the public at the time that everything was in order and there were no problems, but is now making decisions that harm citizens. The party describes the Alta Bank scandal as a money-laundering operation for Vučić’s SNS mafia syndicate in Serbia and Mickoski’s VMRO-OKG in Macedonia.

SDSM is demanding accountability for what it calls a scandal and financial affair. It is calling for Trajko Slaveski to resign to prevent him from making further harmful decisions, and for the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation and prosecute Mickoski, Slaveski and everyone connected to Alta Bank.