Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, met with Major General Ferdinant Dimo, commander of the Armed Forces Academy of the Republic of Albania.

According to a statement, the discussion addressed the close cooperation between the Kosovo Security Force and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania.

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The two sides focused in particular on military education and training, sharing professional experience, and opportunities to further expand cooperation between their institutions.

The statement said Lieutenant General Jashari praised the ongoing cooperation between the two forces and underscored the importance of coordinating military education and training activities, as well as exchanging experience to further develop military personnel’s professional knowledge and skills.

Both commanders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and strengthening relations between their military institutions. They agreed that military education and training are important to the professional and institutional development of both forces.