Following Vjosa Osmani’s response, LDK MP Besian Mustafa has also rejected former PDK MP Xhavit Haliti’s remarks about LDK activists.

Mustafa called the claims that those killed were UDB agents irresponsible and absurd. He said such reasoning could also be used to smear civilians and members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

Të lidhura None found

The MP expressed indignation at what he described as an attempt to smear the victims of the war.

“Statements such as ‘UDB agents who hid behind the LDK but were killed as UDB agents’ open the door to other equally stupid statements, such as claiming that there were ‘UDB agents who hid as civilians or as KLA members but were killed as UDB agents.’ Can you see how stupid and idiotic these statements sound? Or is your aim to end up saying, ‘They deserved to be killed—whether they were LDK, civilians or KLA, they were all UDB agents’? How stupid!”