Ramadan Morina appears in court for war crimes in Burim, Malisheva

Ramadan Morina appears in court for war crimes in Burim, Malisheva

Ramadan Morina, accused of war crimes against the civilian population in Kosovo in 1999, has been brought to the Basic Court in Pristina, where his trial is expected to continue.

The indictment links Morina to events on March 31, 1999, in the village of Burim in the Municipality of Malisheva. According to the indictment, R.M. took part, alongside other members of the Serbian police and military forces, in the killing of 34 Albanian civilians, EO reports, as carried by Klankosova.tv.

Të lidhura

None found

He is also accused of taking part in the destruction of property, the mass expulsion of the civilian population, and the looting of the property of around 1,000 civilians who were not involved in the war.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 10:19

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