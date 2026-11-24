Kosovo is preparing to enter a new phase of public procurement, with a new electronic platform and changes expected under the new Public Procurement Law.

These developments were discussed at an interinstitutional meeting, “Next steps for the Interinstitutional Public Procurement Group,” organized by the Public Procurement Regulatory Commission (PPRC) in cooperation with SIGMA/OECD.

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Osman Vishaj, chair of the PPRC Board, said the meeting aimed to review progress, identify challenges and set the group’s future priorities.

Vishaj said that last week, together with the Prime Minister’s Office and with support from the European Union project implemented by SIGMA, they presented the feasibility study, roadmap and specifications for the new electronic procurement platform.

The current system began operating in 2016 and, according to Vishaj, has helped increase transparency and broaden access to the public procurement market.

Vishaj said the new platform represents an important step in Kosovo’s digital transformation. He noted the scale of the existing system, which has provided a foundation for further development.

“Our main focus is on the interinstitutional public procurement group’s next steps. Last week, in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office and with support from the European Union project implemented by SIGMA, we presented the feasibility study, roadmap and specifications for Kosovo’s new electronic procurement system. This marks a new stage of digital transformation, built on a solid foundation. Since the current platform was launched in 2016, we have built a system that has significantly increased transparency and access to the public market. The figures show its scale: around 100,000 procurement activities have been conducted and more than 420,000 bids submitted. More than 73,000 contracts have also been signed, with a total value of over 7 billion euros. The system includes around 200 contracting authorities, approximately 20,000 economic operators and more than 55,000 registered users. It manages 8 terabytes of APO data, or around 7 million official documents. We are also marking the tenth anniversary of the procurement system,” Vishaj said.

Another issue raised by the PPRC Board chair was the full integration of the electronic procurement platform with the Free Balance public financial management system. He described it as progress toward better financial control.

According to Vishaj, the integration has already produced results. The PPRC’s analysis for the first nine months of 2026 shows that around 30 to 35 percent fewer contracts were signed than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Vishaj explained that the system automatically checks whether budget funds are available and allows them to be reserved in the Treasury while a procedure is under way.

“We have also completed the full integration of e-procurement with the public financial management system known as Free Balance. This is not merely a technical intervention but a fundamental change in the administration of public finances. Despite technical and coordination difficulties, the two systems now communicate in real time. When a procedure is being prepared, e-procurement automatically checks Free Balance for available budget funds. When the procedure is published, the funds are automatically reserved in the Treasury and cannot be used for other purposes until the activity is completed. If the procedure is canceled before a contract is signed, e-procurement automatically notifies the Treasury and sends the relevant information, including the procurement number, contract value and contractor or economic operator. The aim is to strengthen financial discipline. Integrating public procurement with the Treasury has had a significant impact. Our analysis for the first nine months of this year shows that nearly 30 or 35 percent fewer contracts were signed than in the previous year, in 2026,” Vishaj said.

SIGMA representative Zoran Blazheviç said Kosovo is entering a new phase of public procurement that requires cooperation and institutional preparation.

He cited the new Public Procurement Law, the new electronic platform and the next round of training among the developments that will bring significant changes to the field.

“Kosovo has shown excellence in organizing this event, and SIGMA highly values its commitment. Kosovo’s Procurement Review Body (OSHP) has undoubtedly helped ensure that the Southeast European Public Procurement Network continues its work. Today we will discuss the future of Kosovo’s Interinstitutional Public Procurement Group: what do you aim to achieve next, and how will you work together to meet your objectives? Kosovo is now moving into a new phase in the development of its public procurement system. This process was supposed to take place in 2019, but it has been delayed for more than half a decade for various reasons. The new Public Procurement Law has been in preparation for several years and is expected to bring significant changes. There will be many changes, including a new electronic procurement system. Another round of training will also be held. Each of these initiatives requires preparation and interinstitutional coordination, as well as clear guidance for those who handle procurement procedures every day. I believe you are better prepared for these developments today than you were 15 years ago, in 2009. You have more experience, knowledge and institutional capacity, as well as professionals who understand the system and can identify its weaknesses. You now know about problems in public procurement procedures that you did not know about ten years ago,” Blazheviç said.

As an example, he cited Romania, where a similar interinstitutional group has operated for nearly a decade and has helped resolve some problems in the national public procurement system.

“Romania also has a similar structure, an interinstitutional public procurement group that has been operating for nearly ten years. Romania’s national system faces several issues, and this group has helped resolve some of them,” he said.