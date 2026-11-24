UN: Nearly 47,000 women and girls were killed by partners or family members in 2025

About 47,000 women and girls were killed by their partners or family members around the world in 2025, according to a report published on November 24 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women.

The report was published a day before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on November 25. Its findings underscore that, as in previous years, home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls.

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About 78,000 women and girls were killed worldwide in 2025. Their partners or family members were responsible for 60 percent of the killings.

On average, this means 129 women and girls were killed every day by people close to them.

The report notes that the number of victims was particularly high in Africa, while women and girls were relatively safer in Europe.

Monica Juma, UNODC’s executive director, said social norms and the failure of institutional protection mechanisms create conditions in which the killing of a wife, daughter, mother or sister “becomes tolerable.” She stressed that changing this situation requires sustained efforts at every level of society.

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, called for immediate action: warning signs of violence must not be ignored, survivors must not be left without protection, and perpetrators must be held accountable.

UN data show that although the overall number of killings is declining worldwide, femicide—the killing of women and girls because of their gender—is falling much more slowly.

In Europe, from 2010 to 2025, the overall homicide rate fell by 43 percent, while the femicide rate dropped by only 28 percent.

Eight women killed in Kosovo this year

In Kosovo, violence against women remains a concern: by the end of October this year, eight women had been killed, most of them by their partners or former partners.

This is the highest number recorded in a single year since 2010.

The killing of 49-year-old Arlinda Zekaj on October 25 this year in Vitomiricë, Peja, was followed by protests and once again drew attention to institutional failures to protect women from violence.

Her brother-in-law is suspected of killing Zekaj. She had repeatedly reported domestic violence and warned institutions about the danger she faced.

The day after the killing, Kosovo’s Assembly passed a resolution calling for a parliamentary investigation into the case and the establishment of mechanisms to prevent violence against women, children and other family members.

In the first nine months of this year, the Kosovo Police recorded more than 2,000 cases of domestic violence, averaging seven to eight cases a day.

More than 76 percent of the victims in these cases were female.

In recent years, Kosovo has taken several legal and institutional measures to combat violence against women.

The Istanbul Convention, an international document on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, was incorporated into Kosovo’s Constitution in 2020.

The Law on the Prevention of and Protection from Domestic Violence, Violence against Women and Gender-Based Violence entered into force in 2023.

Nine years after the relevant law came into force, an electronic monitoring system began operating in December 2024. It enables the monitoring of people whose movements have been restricted by a court, with the aim of preventing domestic violence.

Despite these steps, organizations that defend women’s rights continue to report problems with the implementation of laws.

The Kosovo Women’s Network reviewed 155 cases of gender-based violence from 2025 to May 2026. Its monitoring identified shortcomings in assessing risks to victims, insufficient coordination among institutions, delays in court proceedings and sentences disproportionate to the seriousness of the offenses.

Every year on November 25, the international “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign begins in Kosovo and around the world. It concludes on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of violence against women and girls and encourage concrete steps to prevent it.