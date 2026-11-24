A physical altercation at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, has claimed the life of a 46-year-old American tourist after a confrontation with a former mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete.

The incident took place on the morning of Sunday, November 22, in the Phra Khanong area. Before the fight, the American had argued with hotel staff over noise.

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Local media report that the victim was 46-year-old Kalif Edward Harper, from the state of Michigan. He had argued with the receptionist and is suspected of having threatened her. At that moment, 39-year-old Italian Frank Eric Marques, a former MMA athlete and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, arrived in the lobby.

Preliminary investigations and security camera footage indicate that Harper approached the Italian as he was heading to the elevator. Although Marques tried to leave, the situation escalated after the American forcibly opened the elevator doors and pulled him out.

The two men fought, and the Italian subdued the 46-year-old with a chokehold. Harper lost consciousness and collapsed. Hotel staff immediately called emergency services. Responders arrived and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but were unable to save him. The American died at the scene.

Marques stayed at the scene until police arrived and was then taken into custody by Thai authorities. He has claimed that he acted in self-defense because the American attacked him first.

Although security footage appears to show that Harper initiated the physical confrontation, investigators are examining whether the Italian’s response constituted self-defense. Police have detained the 39-year-old and opened criminal proceedings on a charge of murder.

The exact cause of death is being determined through forensic examinations. Thai authorities are in contact with the U.S. Embassy to notify the victim’s family and follow the relevant procedures. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains for the Thai justice system to assess the suspect’s claim of self-defense.