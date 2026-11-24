The Socialist Party’s parliamentary group has voted in favor of expelling Elisa Spiropali. It is understood that two MPs, Erion Braçe and Bledi Çuçi, abstained.

The decision comes after bitter clashes between the former Speaker of Parliament and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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At the Socialist Party assembly held in Lalzi Bay, Rama called for Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca to be expelled.

At that meeting, the request to expel Spiropali from the Socialist Party itself was not put to a vote. The party’s secretary-general, Blendi Klosi, later explained that she would remain a party member but would no longer be part of its governing bodies.

Two days ago, Elisa Spiropali responded in a social media post after being removed from the Socialist Party’s structures and after SPAK launched proceedings against her husband. She stressed that she did not regret her actions, would not bow down and expected no mercy from anyone.

The former parliamentary speaker and former foreign minister used the metaphor of beheading, saying that even if others thought they had “cut off her head,” they had not defeated her. She compared herself to a mythological creature, saying, “If you cut off one of my heads, seven more will grow back.”

Spiropali’s clashes with Rama at the Socialist Party assembly

Spiropali rejected the criticism directed at her, saying that her actions had not brought shame on the Socialist Party. She also pointed the finger at people who, she said, had abused their power.

“My actions have not brought shame on the Socialist Party. There are people among us who have abused their power. If I have to be a flamingo, then call me a flamingo,” Spiropali is understood to have said during the discussions.

Meanwhile, sources say that, referring to the motion submitted by Spiropali, Prime Minister Rama responded: “I won’t accept this—a new party, a new agreement.”

During the confrontation at the meeting, Rama is also understood to have told Spiropali: “You can’t throw stones at your own house.”

Rama also confirmed Spiropali’s and Ndreca’s expulsions at the Tirana Socialist Party assembly.

“Veliaj’s lawyer is addressing the Tirana Municipality in writing, signing as a political leader, even though he is one of the two people expelled from this house in recent days. No one who treats the people like Zeqo’s mother at the top of the dogwood tree will be tolerated any longer,” Rama said.

Spiropali called for Rama to resign

In October, at the height of the protests in Tirana, Spiropali addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Rama, calling on him to resign.

In the letter, the Socialist MP urged the prime minister not to hide behind the parliamentary majority and to face citizens directly, calling on him to find a political solution to the crisis.

“Offer a political solution. No taboos, no limits and no fear. Face the citizens,” Spiropali wrote.

She criticized the way the country was being governed, raising concerns about corruption, the administration, a lack of meritocracy and political influence over institutions.