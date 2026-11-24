Haxhiu and Gaidatzi discuss Kosovo’s path toward the European Union

Parliament Speaker Albulena Haxhiu met with Ambassador Vaiani Gaidatzi, the new head of Greece’s Liaison Office in Kosovo.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said the discussion focused on relations between Kosovo and Greece, opportunities to expand cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the parliaments of the two countries.

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The talks also addressed Kosovo’s European prospects, particularly ahead of Greece’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will take place in the second half of 2027.

Haxhiu praised Greece’s support for the region’s European prospects and highlighted the importance of advancing Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union.

She welcomed Ambassador Gaidatzi and wished her success in her new role.