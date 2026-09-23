Russia strikes merchant ship in the Black Sea, captain loses his life

During the night, Russian forces attacked a merchant ship flagged under Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea, killing the captain, the Ukrainian port service announced.

Të lidhura

None found

After the strike, a fire broke out on board, which was later brought under control. The crew members were evacuated after the incident.

Via Telegram, Ukraine’s port service announced that the merchant ship was hit at night in the Black Sea and that the full circumstances of the attack and the damage caused are still being assessed.

The ship’s captain died as a result of this attack, while the rest of the crew was evacuated.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:18

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