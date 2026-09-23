Dimitrieska-Koçoska: investments and proper financing, the key to energy security and sustainable growth

At the World Economic Forum in New York, the Minister of Finance of North Macedonia, Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska, emphasized that appropriate financing and capital investments are decisive factors for achieving energy security and promoting sustainable economic growth. She participated in the working session “Driving Growth in the New Economy,” which was part of the “Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2026.”

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In this session, high-level representatives from various governments, international institutions, and the business sector were present. The main topics of discussion included the challenges and opportunities presented by the new economy, with special emphasis on energy security, access to energy sources, and sustainability, which were described as prerequisites for economic growth and long-term competitiveness.

The discussions further deepened into various approaches to the energy transition and ways to strike a balance between economic development and sustainability. Also discussed was the role of new technologies, investments, and partnerships in the economic transformation process. In this context, the need to gather sufficient financing and to channel direct investments into capital projects was underlined, which would increase energy security and simultaneously contribute to sustainable growth and improved competitiveness.

During her speech, Dimitrieska-Koçoska pointed out that economies must orient themselves toward long-term growth based exclusively on productivity. According to her, the discussion concluded that every economy needs as broad a diversification as possible, with the aim of generating greater added value. She also added that it is essential to create as many high-productivity jobs as possible and, above all, to continue working toward achieving greater energy independence, stronger resilience, and stable energy supply, Dimitrieska-Koçoska emphasized. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:10

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