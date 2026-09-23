Old constitutional name will be restored when conditions are met

OBRM-PDUKM MP Brane Petrushevski responded to a question from Andrej Zhernovski of SDSM regarding the timeline for restoring the state’s previous constitutional name, emphasizing that this will happen as soon as the appropriate circumstances are in place. This issue was part of the election campaign promises for the last parliament.

Të lidhura

None found

During the debate on the show “Direktno,” Petrushevski suggested that Zhernovski talk to his colleagues in the Assembly to secure support for the proposal, as well as the necessary votes from DUI MPs to achieve the Badinter majority.

He outlined the essential conditions: “A two-thirds majority and the Badinter principle are needed. Politically, this suits me and I don’t need to emphasize it, but you are claiming that the people were deceived and voted for OBRM-PDUKM because of our promises, even though we have not yet seen the final census results. If you believe the citizens were lied to and that you are governing well, that works to our advantage, but you are deeply mistaken.”

He further added that the electorate punished them for wrong policies and for everything they did or failed to do. According to him, the votes for OBRM-PDUKM came as a result of the program offered through concrete projects, which will continue to be implemented.

Regarding the Prespa Agreement, the MP stressed that it was not exclusively tied to NATO membership. He expressed his conviction that the country could have joined the largest military alliance even without this agreement, provided it met the standards required by it.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:11

Tags: , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet