Old constitutional name will be restored when conditions are met

OBRM-PDUKM MP Brane Petrushevski responded to a question from Andrej Zhernovski of SDSM regarding the timeline for restoring the state’s previous constitutional name, emphasizing that this will happen as soon as the appropriate circumstances are in place. This issue was part of the election campaign promises for the last parliament.

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During the debate on the show “Direktno,” Petrushevski suggested that Zhernovski talk to his colleagues in the Assembly to secure support for the proposal, as well as the necessary votes from DUI MPs to achieve the Badinter majority.

He outlined the essential conditions: “A two-thirds majority and the Badinter principle are needed. Politically, this suits me and I don’t need to emphasize it, but you are claiming that the people were deceived and voted for OBRM-PDUKM because of our promises, even though we have not yet seen the final census results. If you believe the citizens were lied to and that you are governing well, that works to our advantage, but you are deeply mistaken.”

He further added that the electorate punished them for wrong policies and for everything they did or failed to do. According to him, the votes for OBRM-PDUKM came as a result of the program offered through concrete projects, which will continue to be implemented.

Regarding the Prespa Agreement, the MP stressed that it was not exclusively tied to NATO membership. He expressed his conviction that the country could have joined the largest military alliance even without this agreement, provided it met the standards required by it.