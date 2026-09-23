Massacre in South Africa: 11 people lose their lives after three gunmen attack a residence in Durban

A massacre shocked South Africa on Tuesday evening, when three armed men attacked a house in the KwaMakhutha neighborhood near Durban, causing the death of at least 11 people. Inside the residence were 14 people, of whom 13 were men and one a pregnant woman, who were celebrating.

Të lidhura

None found

According to official police data, ten victims died at the scene, while four injured were transported to the hospital. One of the injured did not survive his wounds and died later. After the crime, the perpetrators burned the car of one of the victims and fled.

Authorities are conducting investigations and are not ruling out the possibility of a clash between rival groups, as some of the victims are suspected to have been under monitoring for illegal activities.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates globally, with a daily average of more than 60 deaths.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:18

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