28 fires in open areas reported by Crisis Management Center, none active

According to the announcement by the Crisis Management Center, by 07:30 in the morning, 28 fire outbreaks in open areas had been recorded.

Të lidhura

None found

Of these, none is active, one is under control, and the other 27 have been completely extinguished.

The fire in the territories of the municipalities of Makedonski Brod and Sopishtë has already been brought under control: it involved the village of Belica, in the municipal district of Kajorec (Makedonski Brod Municipality), and spread towards Jasen (Sopishtë Municipality), burning low and mixed vegetation forests.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 09:28

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