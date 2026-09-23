New details emerge before death: Presley Gerber allegedly took prescribed ketamine from a doctor, despite his addiction battle

Presley Gerber, 27, the son of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, in a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles, just one day after being hospitalized.

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TMZ sources report that there are suspicions that Gerber took ketamine prescribed by a doctor, even though he had problems with this substance and with addiction.

People close to Presley Gerber told TMZ that he faced a “systemic problem” with ketamine. According to these sources, family members are outraged that the doctor allegedly continued to prescribe the substance, despite the difficulties he had with it.

They believe the doctor should be held legally responsible, but so far it has not been disclosed whether any official proceedings have begun against him.

The same sources added that Presley had spoken to close friends about his ketamine problems before he died. However, it is still unknown what substances were in his body at the time of death.

The autopsy has been completed, while the official cause of death remains undetermined. Based on a 911 call published by Page Six, Gerber had suffered cardiac arrest. Investigations into the circumstances of the death are continuing by authorities.

Presley Gerber’s death occurred just one day after his admission to a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. After the news spread, the family requested privacy during this difficult time.

Presley had struggled with substance abuse for years and, according to reports, was admitted to the rehabilitation center after feeling that he needed help.

The model, who had followed in his mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry since the age of 15, had also spoken openly about personal difficulties, self-esteem issues and substance abuse.

In recent months and years, he had publicly shared his experience in trying to face these challenges and to seek help.