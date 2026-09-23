Early moves begin for Trump’s successor: Who is showing ambition for the 2028 presidential race

Even though more than two years remain until the next presidential elections in the United States, the shadow of the 2028 race is becoming ever more present in the American capital.

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Prominent figures from both major parties are increasing their public appearances, addressing issues of national weight, and gauging the pulse in key states — those thought to be decisive in the next electoral cycle.

The question dominating the political debate is clear: who will take Donald Trump’s place in the White House?

Since President Trump is serving his second term and the constitution prohibits a third, the highest office in the land will be vacant, turning 2028 into a potential moment of deep political realignment for both camps.

In the Democratic ranks, a group of figures are becoming more visible on the national stage. Former Vice President Kamala Harris maintains an active political presence, while Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is consolidating her ties with the party’s progressive base.

Among other names circulating are Governors JB Pritzker of Illinois, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, along with Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. So far, none of them has formalized an aspiration for the presidency in 2028. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has also left the door open for a possible campaign.

Opposite them, among Republicans, all eyes are on Vice President JD Vance. He is considered a strong contender to capture the party’s nomination, although his candidacy would unfold under the weight of Trump’s legacy and influence.

Another voice that does not hide his ambition for the highest office is Senator Ted Cruz. He has openly said he aims for the presidency but has not yet made a final decision for 2028. Also on the list of potential Republicans are Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, and Senator Rick Scott. Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul has signaled that he does not rule out another attempt for the White House.

The reason why the race seems to have started so early is closely linked to the electoral cycle. The 2026 midterm elections offer politicians with national ambitions a golden opportunity to build connections with the electorate, test their messages, and raise a support network. After the November test passes, these movements are expected to become even more visible, turning the midterm elections into a proving ground for those aiming for the main race two years later.

Of course, everything is still in the preliminary phase and many of these names may withdraw without ever entering the battle. What has clearly changed is the pace of preparations: American political formations are already seriously thinking about the post-Trump era.