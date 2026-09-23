Zogiani accuses PDK of opportunistic approach to the Special Court

Përparim Gruda, a deputy of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, has stated that Kosovo has no reason to regret the creation of the Special Court, even after recent developments and the first-instance verdict for former commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

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“I do not think we should feel regret for the establishment of the Special Court, in any way!” Gruda emphasized.

This statement prompted a reaction from Avni Zogiani, a representative of the Vetëvendosje Movement, who described PDK’s stance as dishonest. He argued that if this party would support the court again, it proves that their opposition does not stem from principled convictions.

According to Zogiani, PDK adapts its stance depending on the political situation, calling this “opportunistic exploitation of the KLA issue.”

In a detailed post, Zogiani wrote: “When the head of PDK’s Parliamentary Group states that he would still vote for the Special Court today, and considering the agreement with the EU, there is a possibility that under other circumstances they would repeat the same ‘mistake.’ This shows that they have no fundamental opposition to a court against the KLA, but their resistance is circumstantial. When conditions change, they come out and tell us: whoever is against the Court is against America, keeping us in this endless cycle of ‘mistakes,’ which in reality are opportunistic exploitation of the KLA topic.”