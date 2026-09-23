Transporting illegal immigrants to the Greek border, two people arrested

The Vlorë police arrested two people, accused of transporting six illegal immigrants for payment, with the aim of illegally smuggling them across to Greece and onward to European Union countries.

Të lidhura

None found

The coded action “Borders” was undertaken by officers of the Border Police Commissariat in Saranda, as part of intensified efforts to strike networks that facilitate clandestine crossings of the state border by foreign nationals.

The arrestees are A. D., 50, and F. Ç., 59, residents of the capital. Their arrest took place near the borderline with Greece, in the area known as “Pagane,” where they were stopped while in two cars. According to authorities, with these vehicles they were going to provide the paid transport of the six individuals.

Meanwhile, the migrants themselves, originally from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India, were released after being processed, as investigations showed they had entered Albania illegally via the land border with the neighboring state.

As material evidence, the police seized two vehicles suspected to have been used for this illegal activity. Investigative actions are continuing to shed light on the full mechanism of this case and to identify any other implicated individuals.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 09:28

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