Rockets strike Riyadh’s financial district, damaging an Aramco building

Rockets strike Riyadh’s financial district, damaging an Aramco building

A missile attack targeted the financial center of Riyadh, the Saudi capital, today. As a result, a building belonging to oil company Aramco was damaged.

Eyewitnesses told the French news agency AFP that Aramco’s tower, located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), was among the targets of the attack.

Të lidhura

None found

“The Aramco tower in KAFD was targeted, that’s for sure,” one of them said. Two other witnesses said they had noticed damage to the building.

The incident came after the Saudi-led coalition announced it had intercepted missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in midair.

The extent of the damage has not yet been disclosed, and it is not known whether there are any injured people or fatalities.

KAFD is one of Riyadh’s most important financial and economic centers, and is home to the headquarters of major companies and financial institutions.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 10:16

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