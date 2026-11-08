75-year-old tree arrives at Rockefeller Center, New York gets into the Christmas spirit

Rockefeller Center in Manhattan welcomed the giant tree on Saturday, which will once again take center stage in New York’s Christmas celebrations. The tree was brought from the West Edmeston area of New York State.

The Norway spruce is about 23 meters tall and 15 meters wide, and weighs approximately 11 tons. It is estimated to be around 75 years old and is expected to attract millions of visitors during the holiday season.

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Over the coming weeks, the tree will be decorated with thousands of lights. As every year, thousands of people are expected to gather in Manhattan to see it and take photos beside it, making it one of the world’s best-known Christmas sights.

The Rockefeller Center tree tradition began in 1931. At the time, workers building the complex put up a small tree and decorated it with makeshift garlands.

The first official lighting ceremony was held in 1933. Since then, the tree has become a symbol of New York’s year-end celebrations and has welcomed visitors from around the world every year.

With this year’s tree now in place, the countdown to Christmas has officially begun in the city. Rockefeller Center is getting ready to welcome visitors once again as one of the holiday season’s busiest destinations.