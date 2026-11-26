The judicial process for the State Lottery: Prosecution has not yet presented evidence implicating Artan Grubi

The witnesses proposed by the prosecution have not been able to prove that Artan Grubi had influence over the process of purchasing the electronic terminals of the State Lottery. The financial expert did not identify any irregularities in the tender, while official documentation shows that the competent authorities had given the necessary approvals for organizing electronic games of chance.

The trial for the State Lottery case is taking place over a procedure that, according to the materials and testimony so far, had passed through several levels of institutional approval. Former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi is at the center of this matter, accused of abuse of official position.

Të lidhura None found

However, the evidence presented so far by the prosecution has not supported the thesis that Grubi influenced the Lottery’s decisions or that he gave directives to former director Përparim Bajrami.

Beginning of the procedure

The initiative for the organization of electronic games of chance by the Lottery itself was undertaken in December 2022. The institution drafted the financial plan, the investment plan, and the public procurement plan, which included the supply of electronic terminals, with a previously approved budget.

These acts passed through government filters and on 1 February 2023, the executive approved the Lottery’s financial plan, which also included the item for the purchase of terminals.

After that, feasibility studies, financial assessments, and legal analyses were carried out. The Ministry of Finance gave the green light on 31 May 2023, while on 6 June the Government approved the informative report on organizing electronic games of chance.

The decision was taken unanimously by the participating ministers, with no votes against and no remarks.

What did the witnesses say?

Of the seven witnesses called by the prosecution, some did not confirm the accusations regarding Grubi’s involvement.

Vlado Petkovski, considered the prosecution’s key witness, stated that he had no information about any concrete cooperation between Grubi and Përparim Bajrami. He also confirmed that the state had the legal right to organize electronic games of chance itself.

Nadije Hoxha denied that there had been institutional relations between Grubi and Bajrami in the context of the Lottery.

Andrej Krstevski confirmed that the idea for the terminals had been discussed and that the respective plans had been approved, but added that he did not know whether Grubi had given instructions on this matter.

Two other witnesses, Hrista Najdanov and Aleksandar Andonov, did not mention Artan Grubi’s name at all during their testimony.

The expert found no violations in procurement

One of the most essential pieces of testimony was that of Anita Popovska, the economic-financial expert engaged by the prosecution.

In her testimony, she confirmed that the Ministry of Finance had given approval for the procedure to supply 800 electronic terminals. Asked by the defense team, the expert admitted that she had not encountered any irregularities in the public procurement procedure.

She also confirmed that she had not found documents proving that the Government had met in the capacity of the Lottery’s Shareholders’ Assembly to make this decision.

However, in her report the expert had not included some important documents, such as the preliminary approvals of the Ministry of Finance, the decisions on the Lottery’s budget, and the contract with the private partner.

The terminals remain property of the Lottery

The current director of the Lottery, Aleksandar Klimovski, also confirmed that the purchased terminals are owned by the institution, are registered as its property, and are stored in warehouses under the Lottery’s control.

He did not state that he had noticed any violations in the procurement processes.

Elements that cast doubt on the indictment

Another important aspect relates to the fact that Grubi and the other defendants are being tried for organizing electronic games of chance through terminals, but not for the online platform MegaWin, through which the Lottery continues to offer games of chance on the internet. This point was approved in the same session and in the same manner as the point of the indictment.

Meanwhile, the current Government has confirmed that the new law provides that by 1 January 2027, the Lottery will organize electronic games of chance itself, without the involvement of the private partner Casinos Austria, putting into operation the video terminals that are the subject of this judicial process.

This means that this is an activity that the new legislation attributes to the state itself, while it is precisely for this procedure that Grubi and the other defendants are being tried.

What is expected next?

On 11 December, the defense is expected to question the current director of the Lottery. After the conclusion of the prosecution’s evidence phase, the presentation of evidence by the defense will begin.

At this stage, former government ministers, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, officials from legal departments, and university professors are also expected to testify.

Up to this point in the process, the evidence presented by the prosecution has not confirmed Artan Grubi’s influence or interference in the Lottery procedure. This is an important element for his defense strategy, but guilt or innocence will be determined by the court’s final decision.