The gradual replanning of the deployment of KFOR troops in Kosovo has once again brought to the forefront NATO’s military presence and the consequences this reorganization may have for the country’s security, especially in the northern zone. Although this process does not necessarily imply withdrawal or weakening of international commitment, security specialists emphasize that any change must be carried out with increased caution, taking into account the risks that still exist.

They assess that political and interethnic tensions, external interventions, as well as the possibility of provocations require maintaining a credible KFOR presence, with sufficient capacities for deterrence and rapid reaction. According to them, what matters is not only the number of soldiers who will remain in Kosovo’s territory, but also their geographic positioning, readiness, and ability to intervene in case of crises.

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In a statement to the newspaper “Bota sot,” retired Major General Prof. Dr. Muhamet Racaj and security expert Hysen Gecaj underline that KFOR’s optimization must not create gaps in defense mechanisms, especially in the north of the country. They call for Kosovar institutions to maintain continuous coordination with NATO and KFOR, while simultaneously working to strengthen local security capacities.

The gradual reorganization process, which aims to return to pre-2023 levels, i.e., about 3,500 soldiers, has sparked discussions about the effects it may have on Kosovo’s stability. Retired Major General Muhamet Racaj sees this as an adaptation of NATO’s military presence to current conditions on the ground, not as a withdrawal or reduction of international commitment to Kosovo.

However, he warns that changes in troop deployment must not create the impression that risks have disappeared. According to him, the north of Kosovo continues to require special attention due to political and interethnic tensions, activities of illegal structures, external influences, and the possibility of provocations.

“The gradual optimization of the positioning of KFOR forces in Kosovo should be understood as part of the adaptation of NATO’s military presence to security developments on the ground, and not automatically as a withdrawal or reduction of NATO’s commitment to Kosovo. This is a process that may have its own operational justification, but it must not be interpreted as evidence that Kosovo no longer faces security risks. On the contrary, any change in the positioning of forces must be accompanied by continuous assessment of the situation, readiness to react, and preservation of NATO’s deterrent effect,” Racaj declared.

Speaking about the situation in the north, the retired major general stresses that KFOR’s presence remains essential for preventing incidents and guaranteeing a safe environment. According to him, no change in troop deployment should be based on momentary assessments without first analyzing possible threats.

“The north of Kosovo remains an area that requires increased attention due to political and interethnic tensions, activities of illegal structures, external influences, and the possibility of provocations that could undermine stability. For this reason, the impression must not be created that risks have been eliminated or that the security situation is fully stable. Any decision to change the positioning of troops must be based on realistic assessments of the terrain and on analysis of possible threats,” he stressed.

Racaj recalls that KFOR is a NATO mission with a mandate based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, and that its responsibilities include maintaining a safe environment and freedom of movement for all citizens. He considers that in any reorganization of forces, not only the number of soldiers but also their deployment on the ground, readiness, mobility, and ability to react in time must be taken into account.

“Reorganization of forces is a normal operational practice in military terms, but any such change must be based on continuous threat analyses, reliable information, and assessments of rapid reaction capabilities. It is not sufficient to talk only about the number of troops that will be present in Kosovo. Equally important are their deployment on the ground, readiness, mobility, and ability to intervene in time in any part of the territory,” the major general said.

In this regard, he calls for the optimization process to be gradual, measured, and reversible in case of deterioration of the security situation.

“I assess that KFOR must maintain a credible presence and sufficient deterrent capacity, especially in the north, until sustainable and verifiable security conditions are created. Any optimization must be gradual, measured, and reversible in case of deterioration of the situation. It would not be right for changes in the positioning of forces to be made solely on the basis of a momentary assessment, without taking into account possible developments and risks that may appear in the future,” Racaj declared.

He stresses that Kosovo’s security cannot rely solely on international presence, no matter how important it may be. For this reason, he calls for continued cooperation with NATO, the United States of America, and other strategic partners, as well as strengthening local security institutions. According to him, the development of defense capacities and continuous coordination with KFOR are indispensable for building a sustainable security system.

“We must be clear that Kosovo’s security cannot rely solely on international presence, no matter how important it may be. Continued close cooperation with NATO, the USA, and strategic partners is needed, but at the same time, continuous work must be done to strengthen local security institutions, coordination with KFOR, and development of defense capacities,” he stressed.

In conclusion, Racaj underlines that force optimization must not turn into a weakening of security or of NATO’s deterrent effect. He considers that credible international presence, cooperation with allies, and well-prepared local institutions remain essential elements for Kosovo’s stability.

On the other hand, security expert Hysen Gecaj also assesses that the optimization of KFOR forces does not automatically imply withdrawal or weakening of NATO’s presence, but he stresses that any change must be analyzed based on the real impact it may have on Kosovo’s security. According to him, NATO may aim for more efficient use of military capacities through reorganization of units, redistribution of troops, and improvement of operational readiness. However, he warns that the general improvement of the situation does not mean that all strategic risks have been eliminated.

“The warning about the gradual optimization of the positioning of KFOR forces is a development that deserves special institutional and public attention. This process should not be interpreted with excessive alarm, nor should it pass without a proper strategic analysis. In military terminology, optimization does not necessarily imply withdrawal or weakening of NATO’s presence. It may include reorganization of units, redistribution of troops, and adaptation of capacities to improve operational readiness,” Gecaj declared for “Bota sot”.

The security expert pays special attention to the north of Kosovo, which he considers an area of particular importance for national and regional security. He mentions proximity to Serbia, the history of tensions and armed incidents, as well as the risk of organized destabilizing actions as factors that must be taken into account in any decision on KFOR reorganization. According to him, even if the improvement of the security situation creates conditions for a gradual review of troop deployment, this must not imply weakening of deterrence mechanisms.

“The north of Kosovo remains an area of particular importance for national and regional security. Proximity to Serbia, the history of tensions and armed incidents, as well as the risk of organized destabilizing actions, require that any KFOR reorganization be carried out with increased caution. The belief must not be created that the general improvement of the security situation automatically implies an absence of threats. On the contrary, precisely in such areas, a strong deterrence mechanism must be maintained, with credible presence, situational control, and rapid reaction capability,” he stressed.

Speaking about the operational aspect, Gecaj says that the key issue is not only how many soldiers will remain in Kosovo, but also where they will be positioned and what capacities they will have to react in case of any crisis. He considers that a more flexible deployment, supported by reserve capacities and high readiness, may be more effective from a military perspective. However, if the reorganization creates gaps in surveillance, patrolling, or reaction in strategic areas, then the deterrence mechanism may be weakened.

“In this context, the fundamental question is not only how many soldiers will remain in Kosovo, but where they will be positioned, what capacities they will have, and how quickly they will be able to react in case of a crisis. A more flexible deployment, with strong reserve capacities and high readiness, may be operationally more effective. But if such a reorganization creates gaps in surveillance, patrolling, or reaction in sensitive areas, then it may be interpreted as a weakening of the deterrence mechanism,” Gecaj said.

He calls on Kosovo’s institutions to follow this process with seriousness and not to be satisfied only with NATO’s public statements. According to him, continuous consultations with NATO and KFOR, transparency about the reorganization criteria, and guarantees that reaction capacities in the north and in strategic areas will be preserved are needed.

“For this reason, Kosovo’s institutions must follow this process with seriousness, seeking continuous consultation with NATO and KFOR, transparency about the reorganization criteria, and guarantees that reaction capacity in the north and in strategic areas will remain intact. Kosovo must understand that KFOR’s presence is not only a matter of the number of soldiers deployed in its territory. It is part of the entire security architecture, of conflict prevention, and of the credibility of international engagement,” the security expert declared.

Gecaj stresses that KFOR’s optimization should also serve as an incentive for local institutions to intensify efforts to build a sustainable security and defense system. He considers that Kosovo should invest in strengthening the capacities of the Kosovo Police, the professional development of the Kosovo Security Force within its mandate and legal framework, as well as in continuous coordination with international allies.

“At the same time, this development should serve as a reminder to our institutions that long-term security cannot rely solely on international presence. Strengthening the capacities of the Kosovo Police, the professional development of the KSF within its mandate and legal framework, coordination with allies, and building a sustainable defense system are strategic necessities. KFOR’s presence is irreplaceable in the current security architecture, but strengthening our local capacities is equally important for long-term stability,” he stressed.

Finally, Gecaj underlines that the optimization process should not cause panic, nor should it create institutional passivity. According to him, any change in troop positioning must be based on the reality of the terrain and guarantee the continuity of NATO’s ability to prevent threats.

“KFOR’s optimization should be seen as a process that requires vigilance, not panic; cooperation, not passivity; and strategic assessment, not momentary political interpretations. NATO remains a key factor for Kosovo’s security. Therefore, any change in the positioning of its forces must be based on the reality of the terrain and guarantee that the achieved stability will not be endangered. Kosovo needs a KFOR adapted to circumstances, but always capable of preventing threats and reacting decisively to any attempt at destabilization. Security is not measured only by the presence of troops, but by their ability to guarantee peace,” concluded Hysen Gecaj.