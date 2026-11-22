On November 23, Belgium risks being blocked in the air and public transport sectors, as the country’s three main trade union confederations have declared a nationwide protest.

Air traffic controllers will also join the strike, which is expected to lead to the cancellation of most flights at Belgian airports. At the same time, significant restrictions are expected on bus, tram, and metro lines.

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Skeyes, the company responsible for airspace control, has announced that from 07:00 to 21:00 it cannot provide normal service. Consequently, Brussels Airport has warned that the vast majority of flights, both departures and arrivals, will be canceled.

Charleroi Airport has also announced a suspension of activity. Only emergency flights and those related to security will be exempt from these measures. At Brussels Airport alone, around 59,500 passengers and 429 flights were scheduled for this date, of which 213 departures and 216 arrivals.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines to find out if their trip will be canceled and to see possible alternatives for changing the date.

The protest has been called by the unions ACV, ABVV, and Synova, which oppose the austerity policies and economic-social reforms of the federal executive led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

According to the organizers, this marks the 11th national protest since the current government took office, reflecting a further escalation of discontent with its policies.