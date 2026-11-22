Erion Veliaj: I do not refuse the surgical intervention, but I do not trust my life to the one who sent me into political internal exile, Rama ordered the…

The Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, has come out with a new stance regarding his refusal of the operation that had been scheduled for him at Memorial Hospital in Fier.

He says he never requested and never agreed to undergo the surgical intervention in a health facility chosen by Prime Minister Edi Rama, whom he accuses of making the decision to transfer him to Fier.

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“How can I trust the same man who sent me into political internal exile, even for an operation under general anesthesia, when my own life is at risk?” he asks rhetorically.

According to him, since Friday morning he has turned to the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), requesting permission for the medical assessment to be carried out by a doctor selected by him and for the operation to be performed in a hospital designated by his family.

Veliaj clarifies that he does not intend to refuse the treatment or the surgical intervention, which he has long requested, but he does not agree with the location where he has been asked to undergo the operation.

“I am not opposing the medical treatment or the possible intervention, which I have requested for months. What I refuse is that the person who sent me into internal exile should also decide over my life!” he stresses.

In his full response, Veliaj says that the Prime Minister’s media machine has also pounced on his health, implying that the country’s issues have taken a back seat.

He calls the truth simple: he did not request and refused the operation in a hospital imposed by the one who sent him into internal exile in Fier, namely the prime minister.

After what he calls political internal exile, he cannot trust the same man for an operation where his life is at stake. He repeats that he has turned to GJKKO to secure the assessment by his own doctor and the operation in the hospital chosen by his family, adding that he does not refuse treatment, but he refuses that the one who sent him into internal exile should also decide over his life.