Recognition for police investigator Vehap Morina after intervention in armed clash in Prizren

On September 19, at the entrance to the “Ibrahim Rugova” highway in Prizren, a clash broke out between four people, two of whom were armed.

Të lidhura

None found

In this high-risk situation, police investigator Vehap Morina intervened without hesitation, preventing further escalation of the incident.

For the courage and professionalism shown, the Regional Director of Police in Prizren, Colonel Faton Alija, presented him with a commendation.

The commendation ceremony was held on September 21, in the presence of the command staff of the Regional Police Directorate in Prizren.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 11:44

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