Plenković reacts harshly at the UN to honors for Mladić: a blow to justice and the victims

From the podium of the United Nations, Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković erupted in strong criticism against Serbia over the ceremony organized in Belgrade for Ratko Mladić. According to him, this action constitutes an open humiliation for all the victims and for the decisions of international judicial bodies.

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Calling Mladić a war criminal convicted of genocide in Srebrenica, Plenković recalled that his destructive activity was not limited to Bosnia alone, but also left deep traces on Croatian territory. He made it clear that the glorification of such figures undermines all efforts at reconciliation.

“I believe that the display of military and state honors for Mladić in Serbia is a direct insult to the survivors of his crimes and to the judgments of world courts,” he said during his speech.

The Croatian government head stressed that the path to a common future in the region cannot be built on denial, but on full acceptance of guilt for the atrocities committed. He warned that the refusal to distance themselves from these condemnable acts complicates the process of coexistence.

In the continuation of his address, Plenković reaffirmed Zagreb’s stance in favor of the European Union’s enlargement with the Western Balkan countries. However, he underlined that membership in the European bloc is inextricably linked to a sincere confrontation with the past and the condemnation of any form of rehabilitation of criminals.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:56

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