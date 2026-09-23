Kurti discusses security issues, Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, and KLA case with British envoy

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, hosted a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Dame Karen Pierce.

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During the conversation, issues related to the political and security situation, relations between Kosovo and Serbia, the condition of Albanians in the Preševo Valley, and Kosovo’s path towards Euro-Atlantic integration were discussed.

Kurti raised concerns about the first-instance decisions of the Specialist Chambers against former KLA leaders, stressing that he hopes the appeals phase will correct what he considered shortcomings and injustices of the judgment.

He thanked the British envoy for the United Kingdom’s firm stance against the glorification of convicted war criminals and appreciated the continuous support for Kosovo’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Kurti noted that the history of liberation and state-building connects them with Great Britain, as well as a shared Euro-Atlantic future. The meeting also discussed Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe, obtaining the candidate country status for the European Union, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of security and defense.

In conclusion, the prime minister congratulated Ms. Pierce in advance for her birthday she celebrates the next day, and gave her a symbolic gift from the Republic of Kosovo.