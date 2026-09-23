Unions demand minimum wage increase to 800 euros, warn of protests

The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (LSM) has revised its objectives and now aims for a minimum wage ranging from 800 to 850 euros. According to the union, the previous demand for 600 euros no longer corresponds to the reality of the rising cost of living. Currently, the minimum wage in the country stands at 26,000 denars.

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During an interview on the show “Argument Plus,” LSM deputy president Ivan Peshevski stressed that the union minimum wage is moving toward the figure of 70,000 denars. He added that household expenses have risen by more than 8,000 denars over the past two years. Peshevski sharply criticized modest annual increases of 1,000 or 2,000 denars, emphasizing that these amounts are immediately wiped out by continuous price increases.

“Money disappears from people’s wallets within a single month because of daily price increases,” Peshevski declared.

He pointed out the impact of higher oil prices on transport costs and the final price of goods. According to him, one of the main reasons workers emigrate is precisely inadequate wages.

LSM also warned that it may organize protests, blockades and strikes if there is no progress in negotiations on income increases and measures to curb the rising cost of living. The next steps will be decided by the union’s governing bodies. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 23.09.2026 10:58

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