Analysts warn of political misuse of protests after The Hague verdict

Former senior commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi, received a combined sentence of 81 years in prison from the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, after being found guilty on four counts of war crimes last week.

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In Kosovo’s capital, after the verdict was announced, supporters and citizens who stand by former KLA figures took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction.

In addition to open opposition to the ruling, critical voices were also raised at these gatherings against Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla, fueling discussions about the nature of the protests and the risk that they could turn into tools for party agendas.

Political affairs experts Faton Mehmeti and Ismail Muçiqi, in their conversations with “Bota sot,” analyzed the recent dynamics, the protests in Pristina, and the criticism directed at the head of government and the Justice Minister.

In their opinion, both the Special Court’s verdict and the demonstrations that followed were accompanied by a strong climate of clashes and political interpretations, while also increasing concerns about the accusatory tone targeting Kosovo’s state institutions.

Muçiqi: The Hague verdicts are being exploited for political gain, the tendency of institutional attacks is worrying

Analyst Ismail Muçiqi told “Bota sot” that there is a clear tendency among certain groups to use the judicial process in The Hague as a lever for political benefit.

“There is no doubt that we are witnessing an open misuse of The Hague judgments by some clans and factions operating within political parties, with the aim of protecting their interests. These deeply politically motivated moves have found expression in attacks on Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla.

Time is proving that, beyond declared solidarity with KLA leaders, these gatherings are serving as a platform to strike at the Kurti government from the same groups that for years have held the functioning of the state hostage”, he stressed.

Furthermore, Muçiqi addressed the form of protest, warning of the risks of a possible escalation.

“I think this backward logic, filled with intrigue and conspiracy, poses a real threat of escalating the situation and dividing Albanian citizens who are being manipulated and misinformed.

Attacks on state buildings and the presence of masked individuals from the first day of protests in Pristina are clear signals that these gatherings could degenerate into dangerous acts”, he added.

At the end of his statement, Muçiqi described calls to dismantle the Special Court as unrealistic.

“Consequently, the protesters’ efforts to abolish the Special Court in The Hague are entirely unattainable, knowing that it was created by a vote of the Kosovo Assembly and of representatives in the Council of Europe, and is an integral part of European Union and United States policies”, concluded Muçiqi.

Mehmeti: Appeals to Kurti and Gërvalla are absurd and unnecessary

On the other hand, analyst Faton Mehmeti told “Bota sot” that the War Veterans Organization has always acted as an extension of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, describing the recent reactions as orchestrated by figures from that political force.

“The OVL has been and remains de facto under the control of the PDK, and this trend is simply continuing. I think the attacks on Kurti and Donika are absurd, completely pointless and, most importantly, piloted by PDK officials. There is nothing surprising in this scheme, but the protest organizers must be clear that neither Albin Kurti nor Donika are responsible for sending Hashim Thaçi and the others to The Hague. On the contrary, it was precisely Kurti who voted against the establishment of this court and did everything he could to prevent it from being approved”, declared Mehmeti.

Then, Mehmeti pointed out that the objective of the protests should have been entirely different.

“If there is a reason to protest, then the OVL should direct its resentment in front of the PDK headquarters, because the burden of the Special Court falls on that party, not on the Government. But, since they are merely a satellite of the PDK, nothing different can be expected from them. These are nothing more than orchestrated campaigns to further tarnish Donika’s image and to vent their irreconcilable anger at Kurti”, he concluded the conversation for “Bota sot”.