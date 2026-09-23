Interior ministry records 75 right-of-way violations during nationwide reinforced operation

Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that on September 22, 2026, between 07:00 and 12:00, the traffic department carried out a control operation across the entire country, aimed at penalizing drivers who fail to yield the right of way to others on the road.

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According to official data, 75 instances of failing to observe right-of-way rules were detected during this operation, and appropriate legal measures were applied in each case.

Additionally, the checks brought to light 283 other road discipline violations. The Ministry stresses that it continues with intensified traffic controls to improve safety for all road users and to ensure the ongoing enforcement of the regulations in force.