PD calls a meeting of the presidency, secretariat, and parliamentary group today after the measure against Vlora Hyseni

This afternoon, the Democratic Party has called a joint meeting of the new presidency, secretariat, and parliamentary group.

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This meeting comes just one day after the chairman of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, announced that the party will make a decision regarding recent developments, specifically the security measure imposed on the director of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni.

The focus of the discussions is expected to be the political stance of the PD and the further steps it will take.