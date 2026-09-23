Defense alliance with the US strengthens, Maqedonci praises Iowa Guard’s contribution

Ejup Maqedonci, Minister of Defense, confirmed the strengthening of cooperation between Kosovo and the United States in the defense sector, highlighting the essential engagement of the Iowa National Guard.

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After the conclusion of the annual M2M workshop in Kosovo, Maqedonci emphasized that through this partnership the goal is to create a more prepared, professional, modern Security Force capable of operating together with allies.

The minister emphasized in a Facebook announcement that a priority of the Ministry of Defense remains transforming joint projects into tangible results and further deepening this relationship.

Cooperation between the Kosovo Security Force and the Iowa National Guard has for years been carried out within the State Partnership Program, including joint training and operations aimed at strengthening interoperability and professional skills.